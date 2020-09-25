Jaishankar holds talks with former Afghan vice prez Abdul Rashid Dostum

-
ALSO READ
Pompeo, Taliban deputy chief discuss intra-Afghan talks over video-call
High-level Taliban delegation in Pakistan for Afghan peace process
Jaishankar holds talks with US special envoy for Afghanistan Khalilzad
Doha talks make progress at first meeting: Afghan government negotiators
Withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan to benefit China: Report
-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with former Afghan vice president Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum covering various aspects of the historic initiative to bring back peace and stability in Afghanistan.
The visit of Dostum, an influential Afghan leader and former warlord, to India comes over a week after the Taliban and the Afghan government began direct talks for the first time to end 19 years of war that has killed tens of thousands of people and ravaged various parts of the country.
Following the meeting, Jaishankar tweeted that India remains fully committed to an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled peace process.
"Glad to meet Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum. Exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and the larger region. His vast experience and deep insights were evident. India remains fully committed to an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled peace process," he said.
Dostum also met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla during which
issues like constitutional order and rights of all sections of Afghan society figured, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.
"FS @harshvshringl met Field Marshal @ARashidDostu & listened to his insights on the #Afghan peace process and evolving situation. Constitutional order & rights of all sections of Afghan society were also discussed. India has conveyed it's long term commitment to #Afghanistan," Srivastava tweeted.
India has been a major stakeholder in peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested USD two billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.
On September 12, an Indian delegation attended the inaugural ceremony of the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha while Jaishankar joined it through video conference.
India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.
India has been keenly following the evolving political situation after the US signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February. The deal provided for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, effectively drawing curtains to Washington's 18-year war in the country.
The US has lost over 2,400 soldiers in Afghanistan since late 2001.
India has also been maintaining that care should be taken to ensure that any such process does not lead to any "ungoverned spaces" where terrorists and their proxies can relocate.
India has been calling upon all sections of the political spectrum in Afghanistan to work together to meet the aspirations of all people in that country including those from the minority community for a prosperous and safe future.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU