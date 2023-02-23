JUST IN
Rs 27 cr allotted for promotion of millets in Haryana budget FY24: Khattar
I-T raids over 70 locations of Uflex company, Rs 1.50 cr in cash recovered
Need to pause rate hikes as growth risks are significant: Jayant Varma
New Delhi World Book Fair to be held from February 25: National Book Trust
Kerala's Kovalam beach to get facelift as govt okays Rs 93 cr-worth project
Olectra Greentech unveils Hydrogen bus in partnership with Reliance
Economy to grow at 7% despite global headwinds: Finance ministry data
Banks can see rise in bad loans from retail, small businesses: SBI official
CJI announces launch of 'neutral citations' for Supreme Court judgements
AI to operate ferry flight to bring back passengers stranded in Stockholm
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Olectra Greentech unveils Hydrogen bus in partnership with Reliance
icon-arrow-left
New Delhi World Book Fair to be held from February 25: National Book Trust
Business Standard

Kerala's Kovalam beach to get facelift as govt okays Rs 93 cr-worth project

Infrastructure and transportation facilities, renovation of parks and other things would be covered under the project, which would be implemented in two phases

Topics
Kerala | Pinarayi Vijayan

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: ANI

The world-renowned Kovalam beach here and its adjacent seashores will soon get a facelift with additional facilities to attract more tourists, thanks to a multi-crore development scheme by the Kerala government.

The State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Thursday gave nod to the Rs 93 crore-worth "Development of Kovalam and Adjacent Beaches" project.

It is envisaged for the revival of Kovalam, one of the most significant beaches in the southern part of the country, and other beaches located adjacent to it and to take steps to ensure coastal protection there, a CMO statement here said.

Kovalam is popular among both foreign and domestic tourists, it said.

Infrastructure and transportation facilities, renovation of parks and other things would be covered under the project, which would be implemented in two phases.

The Cabinet also gave nod to entrust WAPCOS as the special purpose vehicle to implement the Rs 93 crore-worth project prepared by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the CMO added.

WAPCOS is a Central public sector enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kerala

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 16:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU