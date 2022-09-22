Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Aluva UC college in Kerala

-
ALSO READ
Telangana's Mahatma Gandhi temple sees increase in number of 'devotees'
Rahul Gandhi discusses high fuel costs, low subsidies with Kerala fishermen
Rahul Gandhi launches 13th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra; 225 km covered so far
Indian democracy global public good, planet's central anchor: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi greets people on Independence day, share Nehru's quote
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday resumed the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' by planting a sapling brought from Lakshadweep at the premises of the Union Christian College Aluva here.
He also paid floral tribute to a mango tree planted by Mahatma Gandhi at the college on March 18, 1925.
"Day 15 began at 6:20 am from UC College, Aluva with @RahulGandhi paying floral tribute at a mango tree planted by the Mahatma there on 18.03.1925. @RahulGandhi planted a sapling brought from Lakshadweep by a delegation of Athithi Yatris. This is the spirit of #BharatJodoYatra," senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.
Thousands joined Gandhi on the 15th day of the Bharat jodo Yatra, with one side of the national highway completely filled with Congress workers waving the party flag.
The morning session of the Yatra will cover a distance of around 11 kms and will conclude at Karukutty Kappela Junction at Angamaly.
Gandhi will be addressing the press at a convention centre here.
The evening leg of the Yatra will resume at 5 pm from Chirangara bus stop and conclude at Chalakudy Municipal town hall, 8.1 kms away.
The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to cover a distance of 3,570 km in 150 days. It started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Yatra, which entered Kerala on the evening of September 10, will go through the state covering a distance of 450 km, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 10:59 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU