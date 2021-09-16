Kerala sees 22,182 fresh coronavirus cases, reports 178 deaths

on Thursday reported 22,182 fresh COVID-19 cases and 178 deaths, which took the caseload to 44,46,228 and fatalities to 23,165.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Wednesday was 26,563 which brought the total recoveries to 42,36,309 and the number of active cases to 1,86,190, a state government release said. While the release said that 1,21,486 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it, again for the second day running, did not state what the Test Positivity Rate was. However, 22,182 fresh positive cases, reported in the last 24 hours, out of 1,21,486 samples tested during the same period, gives a figure of 18.25 per cent. Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest with 3,252 cases followed by Ernakulam (2,901), Thiruvananthapuram (2,135), Malappuram (2,061), Kozhikode (1,792), Palakkad (1,613), Kollam (1,520), Alappuzha (1,442), Kannur (1,246), Kottayam (1,212), Pathanamthitta (1,015) and Idukki (973). Of the new cases, 105 were health workers, 89 from outside the state and 21,122 infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 866 cases. There are currently 5,54,807 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 5,27,791 are in home or institutional quarantine and 27,016 in hospitals.

