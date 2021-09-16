Mandaviya calls for major push to Covid vaccination drive on PM's birthday

-
ALSO READ
Active black fungus cases at 27,142: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
4 more pharma companies to start vax production by Oct-Nov: Mandaviya
Health Minister Mandaviya to visit Kerala, Assam to review Covid situation
Take adequate steps to contain inter-state Covid infection: Mandaviya
Mandaviya holds meeting with Dr Reddy's Chairman on Sputnik V supply
-
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday called for a major push to the COVID-19 vaccination drive during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Friday, saying it would the perfect gift for him.
He also called on people who have not taken the vaccine till now to get inoculated.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a gift of 'vaccine for all, free vaccine' to the country.
"Tomorrow is the birthday of our beloved prime minister, lets do #VaccineSeva by helping all unvaccinated people including their loved ones, family members and all sections of the society by getting them vaccinated. This would be a birthday gift for the prime minister," he said in a tweet in Hindi on Thursday.
The BJP has asked its units across the country to help get a large number of people vaccinated on the occasion of prime minister's birthday.
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in the country has crossed 77 crore, the Union Health Ministry said in a tweet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU