Mizoram reports 1,402 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 12.1%

on Thursday reported 1,402 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 75,470, a Health Department official said.

The new cases were detected after testing 11,599 samples in the last 24 hours, registering a positivity rate of 12.10 per cent, he said.

Four more people died in the state, pushing the toll to 250, he said.

Aizawl registered the highest number of new cases at 779, followed by Siaha (265) and Serchhip (78), he said.

At least 242 children were among the newly-infected people, the official said.

There are 13,973 active cases in the state at present, while 61,247 people have recovered, including 950 people on Wednesday.

The recovery rate is 81.50 per cent.

Total 3.36 lakh of the state's over 11 lakh population have received both doses of the COVID vaccines.

