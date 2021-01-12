DATA STORY: India reports lowest single-day Covid tally spike since June 17

India on Tuesday reported a net reduction of 5,968 to take its count of active coronavirus cases to 216,558, or 78.72 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases has declined to 0.90 per cent (one in 108). The country is now 14th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 12,584 cases, the lowest daily spike since June 17, to take its total caseload to 10,479,179. And, with 167 new fatalities its Covid-19 death toll reached 151,327, or 1.44 per cent of total confirmed infections.
The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India now stands at 10,111,294 – or 96.49 per cent of total caseload – with 18,385 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.
With a daily increase of 12,584 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen 10,466,595 on Monday to 10,479,179 – an increase of 0.1%. Death toll has reached 151,327, with 167 fatalities in a day. Now the fourteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 122,335 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 0.90% of all active cases globally (one in every 111 active cases), and 7.75% of all deaths (one in every 13 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 42 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 5,968, compared with 809 on Monday. Five states that have reported the highest increase in active cases are Haryana (37), Chandigarh (18), Odisha (15), Telangana (6), and Mizoram (4).
With 18,385 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has increased to 96.49%, and fatality rate has come down to 1.44%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.22%), Maharashtra (2.54%), and Gujarat (2.15%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 18,552 — 167 deaths and 18,385 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.90%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 576.9 days, and for deaths at 627.7 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (3110), Maharashtra (2438), Chhattisgarh (853), Tamil Nadu (682), and Gujarat (615).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (91.79%), Maharashtra (94.75%), Punjab (95.09%), Gujarat (95.23%), and Uttarakhand (95.38%).
India on Monday conducted 897,056 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 182,652,887. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.4%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (14.67%), Goa (12.43%), Chandigarh (10.57%), Nagaland (9.83%), and Kerala (9.59%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (8.81%), Nagaland (7.2%), Maharashtra (5.8%), Rajasthan (4.33%), and Manipur (3.91%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (476872), J&K (311473), Kerala (241628), Andhra Pradesh (236602), and Karnataka (232351).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1971552), Karnataka (928055), Andhra Pradesh (885037), Tamil Nadu (826943), Kerala (814258).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 2,438 new cases to take its tally to 1971552. The state has added 35,916 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 496 cases to take its tally to 928055.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 221 cases to take its tally to 885037.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 682 to 826943.
Kerala has added 3110 cases to take its tally to 814258.
Delhi has added 306 cases to take its tally to 630506.
Uttar Pradesh has added 509 cases to take its tally to 593680.
