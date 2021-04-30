Kerala to set up dedicated oxygen 'war rooms' at state, district level

Amid a spike in COVID-19 numbers, is setting up dedicated war rooms at the district and state levels.

Taking to twitter Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that dedicated war rooms will function with representatives of the police, health, transportation, disaster management and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

"Dedicated War Rooms will function at State and District levels with representatives of Police, Health, Transportation, Disaster Management and PESO. O2 stock is being monitored in the Districts by Collectors. O2 module will be included in Covid Jagratha portal," said CM in a tweet.

He said that oxygen stock is being monitored in the districts by collectors and the oxygen module will be included in the COVID-19 Jagratha portal.

The new initiative comes amidst the acute shortage of medical oxygen that various states are facing.

Earlier, Chief Minister Office informed that an oxygen plant will be set up in the Chattanchal Industrial Park under the Kasargod District Panchayat.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 38,607 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)