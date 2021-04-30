U'khand CM gives district-wise responsibilities to ministers to curb Covid

-
In order to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has entrusted the district-wise responsibilities to the cabinet ministers of the state.
According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office on Thursday, cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj has been given the responsibility of Haridwar, Harak Singh Rawat has been given the responsibility of Pauri and Rudraprayag, while Nanital has been entrusted to Banshidhar Bhagat.
"Yashpal Arya has been given the responsibility of Udham Singh Nagar, Subodh Uniyal to Tehri, Bishan Singh Chuphal to Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh," the statement said.
"Dehradun has been entrusted to Ganesh Joshi," the statement added.
The Chief Minister is expecting all the ministers to take responsibility for their districts immediately and coordinate with the concerned District Magistrates on behalf of the government, as per the statement. Rawat has also asked them to take all possible steps to control the spread of COVID-19 cases in their respective districts.
According to official data, there are 45,383 active cases of COVID-19 in Uttarakhand.
The Uttarakhand government also suspended the Char Dham Yatra, scheduled to start from May 14.
