Soli Sorabjee, former attorney general, dies of Covid-19 at age 91

Former and Constitutional law expert Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday morning after getting infected with COVID-19, family sources said.

The 91-year-old had served as the for from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.

He was admitted to a private hospital in South Delhi after getting infected with COVID-19.

