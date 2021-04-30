4 die of Covid-19 in Tihar, officials request emergency parole of prisoners

-
ALSO READ
Kerala govt extends parole of aged prisoners in the wake of Covid-19 spike
Toolkit case: Climate activist Disha Ravi released from Tihar jail
J&K: 4,204 prisoners out on bail, 41 on parole after Covid, says Police
Rani, Humpy, Manu nominated for BBC 'Indian Sportswoman of the Year' honour
Ambani bomb scare: Jaish-ul-Hind Telegram channel ''created in Tihar''
-
Amid the second COVID-19 wave, officials of the Tihar Jail in Delhi have written to the Delhi government requesting emergency parole for some prisoners.
Four prisioners died recently due to the coronavirus.
"We wrote the to the government a few days back. It is under the consideration of the government. In this second COVID-19 wave, four prisoners have died so far," an official said.
Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court issued notice on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction for the immediate release of all the under-trial and convicted prisoners on interim bail/parole in light of the pandemic.
The notice was issued for the release of prisoners with maximum imprisonment upto 7 years and fine (non-heinous crimes) to Tihar Jail, Mandoli Jail and Rohini Jail of Delhi.
The petition also sought direction for the interim release of prisoners having critical medical conditions.
The matter has been slated for hearing on May 4.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU