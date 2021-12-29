Kerala to strictly enforce night curfew, no exemption for religious places

With the state's Omicron tally climbing to 64 as seven new cases were added, the government on Wednesday came out with a fresh order, ruling out any exemption for places of worship that in the already announced night curfew (10 p.m.-5 a.m.) from Thursday till January 2.

In a statement, the government said this fresh restriction would be applicable to religious places and also to social and cultural events also.

The fresh order was put out after there were numerous calls from various quarters asking if the New Year can be welcomed at places of worship, especially churches, as that is a custom which has been in vogue for long.

People have been asked to remain indoors from 10 p.m till 5 a.m on these days and strict enforcements will be there to prevent unwanted travel and those who do travel have to keep with them a self-declaration on their purpose for venturing out.

All shops and establishments including clubs, bars, hotels, and restaurants have to down their shutters latest by 10 p.m. on all the four days.

This would be applicable to beaches and movie halls also will not be able to screen films after 10 p.m.

--IANS

sg/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)