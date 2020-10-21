Khadi, handicraft emporiums turn to e-comm as offline sales hit record low

West Bengal's and



handicraft emporiums, Gramin and Manjusha respectively, have started retailing on e-commerce marketplace as offline sales are at an all-time low during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amazon India on Wednesday announced the launch of products from Gramin and Manjusha from West Bengal and Vindhya Valley from Madhya Pradesh on their platform ahead of the festive season.

The sellers listed are associated with West Bengal and Village Industries Board under the brand Gramin, and Village Industries Board under the brand Vindhya Valley from Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal Development Corporation under the brand Manjusha, the e- commerce major said in a statement said.

"At a time when offline sales, as well as on-ground events, are at an all-time low, adoption of e-commerce is the best solution for artisans and workers to survive and sustain their businesses," Mrityunjoy Bandhopadhay, the CEO of West Bengal Khadi and Village Industries Board, said.

"We work with over 20,000 artisan and weaver families of West Bengal, and going online on Amazon.in will benefit them," he said.

With online sales surging in the wake of the pandemic, it will empower and encourage the growth of artisans and weavers to bring all forms of Indian crafts online. It will have a significant impact on the lives of more than 40,000 artisans and weavers from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, Amazon India said.

The sellers showcase products such as sarees, jackets, jewellery boxes, jute handbags, shirts, dupattas, home decor as well as homemade dry masalas to millions of Amazon.in customers, the company said.

Listing on Amazon India marketplace is expected to help generate demand for products made by artisans and weavers from over 60 clusters in Maheshwari and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, and over 12 clusters in Nadia and Burdwan in West Bengal.

