PM Narendra Modi holds telephone conversation with South Korean president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to South Korean president Moon Jae-in, as the two leaders reviewed important global developments, including the progress in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two leaders also reviewed the ongoing diversification of international value chains, the need to preserve a transparent, development-oriented and rules-based global trading order, and the important role of the World Trade Organisation, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement said.
In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Spoke to my friend, President @moonriver365 today on a variety of issues, including the immense promise that the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership offers in the post-COVID world."
The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on the above issues, and to further accelerate bilateral cooperation in all areas, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
