Kolkata Metro to increase services on Dec 25 to tackle commuter rush

-
ALSO READ
Kolkata Metro to resume operations on Sept 14, no services on Sundays
L&T Metro Rail may invoke force majeure to extend operations in Hyderabad
Unlock 4: Noida Metro services to resume after five months from Sept 7
Mumbai to join Kolkata, Delhi as Metro service resumes on October 19
Covid-19: DMRC ready, awaiting govt's nod for resumption of services
-
Anticipating heavy rush of
commuters on Christmas, the Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to run 216 services from 7 am to 10.30 pm on December 25, an official said on Tuesday.
While the first service will start from both ends - Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash at 7 am and from Noapara at 7.09 am, the last service will leave Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 9.30 pm and from Noapara at 9.25 pm, he said.
Services will be available every seven minutes during the morning and evening peak hours.
The Metro official said that e-passes will not be required for senior citizens, women and children below 15 years, but these will have to be produced by other passengers between 3 pm and 8 pm on Christmas.
Meanwhile, the Metro Railway will conduct trial of its newly-constructed Noapara-Dakshineswar section on Wednesday.
Following successful trials, inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) will be conducted as per rules before clearance is obtained for running commercial services in the section, the official said.
The country's first underground railway extends from Noapara to Kavi Subhash station on the busy north-south axis of the city over a length of 27.22 kms, with 15.70 kms of underground section.
The 4-km stretch between Noapara and Dakshineswar is mostly on elevated structure, the official said.
The Metro Railway has also decided to offer nine of its stations across its north-south axis and the East West Metro for branding to generate more non-fare revenue, he said
The stations which have been offered for branding are Belgachia, Sovabazar-Sutanuti, Chandni Chowk, Phoolbagan, Bengal Chemical, City Centre, Central Park, Karunamoyee and the soon-to-be-inaugurated Baranagar.
Salt Lake Sector-V and Salt Lake Stadium have already been co-branded, he said.
Earnings of the loss-making Kolkata Metro have decreased owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and related health protocols, which have led to lower footfall compared to ordinary times.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU