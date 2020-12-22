Maha reports 3,106 new coronavirus cases, 75 deaths, 4,112 recoveries

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Uttarakhand reports 498 more coronavirus cases; tally to 65,036
Noida records 32 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate goes past 97%
Telangana reports 1,536 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
-
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported
3,106 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 19,02,458, the state health department said.
With 75 more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the death toll in the state mounted to 48,876, an official said.
A total of 4,112 patients were discharged after treatment from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 17,94,080.
The state now has 58,376 active cases, the official said.
Mumbai city reported 503 new cases during the day, taking its caseload to 2,87,816, while its fatality count rose by nine to 11,019.
The state has so far conducted 1,22,12,384 tests.
The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 980 new cases, raising the total count to 6,50,891. A total of 18,897 people have died so far in the region, the official said.
Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,59,787 and death toll at 4,814.
The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,74,397 and deaths at 11,162, the official said.
Kolhapur division has reported 1,15,943 cases and 3,947 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stands at 71,478 and death count at 1,885.
Latur division has reported 77,534 cases until now and 2,371 fatalities.
Akola division has reported 63,150 cases while 1,474 people have succumbed to the disease until now.
Nagpur division has recorded 1,88,423 infections and 4,258 fatalities.
As many as 855 coronavirus patients from other states have received treatment in Maharashtra so far, including 68 who died.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,02,458, new cases: 3,106, death toll: 48,876, discharged: 17,94,080, active cases: 58,376, people tested so far: 1,22,12,384.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU