Unlock 4: Noida Metro services to resume after five months from Sept 7

Services of the Noida- rail, which were shut down five months ago amid the COVID-19 outbreak, will resume from September 7, officials said Saturday.

The decision comes after the Union Home Ministry issued guidelines for "Unlock 4" this evening and allowed operations in a graded manner.

"Aqua Line services will resume as per norms issued by the central government," Ritu Maheshwari, Managing Director of the Noida Corporation (NMRC), which operated the rail network, told PTI.

The services of the Noida- were suspended on March 22 due to the outbreak.

TheAquaLine, which connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar, has an average daily ridership of around 25,000 passengers, according to Noida Corporation (NMRC) officials.

