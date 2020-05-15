JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

World Bank approves $1 bn to support India's fight against coronavirus
Business Standard

Kolkata's yellow taxis likely to ply from May 18 with 30% fare hike

Since the beginning of the lockdown, only a few taxis were being allowed to travel in the city for emergencies only

Topics
Coronavirus | Kolkata

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  Kolkata 

Whether West Bengal emerges as a role model or not in tackling the corona crisis is yet to be seen, but surely it is ahead of the curve in containing it. | Photo: Reuters
The taxi association proposed the 30 per cent fare hike over meter readings at present rates

The ubiquitous yellow taxis of Kolkata are likely to be back in the city's streets from Monday with a 30 per cent hike in fares, Bengal Taxi Association (BTA) secretary Bimal Guha said on Friday.

He said that the association, in a meeting with senior West Bengal Transport department officials on Thursday, proposed the 30 per cent fare hike over meter readings at present rates.

The BTA secretary said that as per the government's guidelines, a maximum of two passengers would be allowed to board the metered taxis and that both would have to sit in the back seat.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE

Guha said that taxi services in the city is likely to recommence from Monday itself following the end of the third phase of the nationwide lockdown over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the beginning of the lockdown, only a few taxis were being allowed to travel in the city for emergencies only.
First Published: Fri, May 15 2020. 12:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU