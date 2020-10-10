KPCL to set up waste to energy plant at Rs 260 crore in Bengaluru

The Power Corporations Limited (KPCL) will set up an 11.5 MW waste to energy (WTE) plant at the cost of Rs 260 crore in Bidadi in the next two years.

The KPCL clarified that the plant will have indigenous products and equipment.

Bidadi is 32 km from and is an industrial hub, where prominent units like Toyota Motors operate.

According to a note released by the KPCL, the plant would need 600 tonnes of segregated waste on a daily basis to produce power.

In a bid to dispose of 600 tonnes of segregated waste generated by the Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had directed the KPCL to come up with a project, a senior official said.

The letter of award for construction of the WTE plant has been awarded to Noida-based ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd, along with its consortium partner Hitachi Zosen India Pvt Ltd, which have the vast experience of setting up of over 900 WTE plants across the world.

"The same consortium is responsible for setting up a WTE plant in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, which has been running successfully for the last four years," an official said.

