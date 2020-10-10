KPCL to set up waste to energy plant at Rs 260 crore in Bengaluru

-
ALSO READ
Solar to eclipse thermal power by 2030 in India's overall energy mix
Telangana power station fire: NDRF engaged for rescuing those trapped
Increase in coal production helped lower power price: Western Coalfields
REC kicks off discom package with Rs 2,500 crore to Maharashtra
NPCIL to build four more atomic power units in 2020, says AEC chief
-
The Karnataka Power Corporations Limited (KPCL) will set up an 11.5 MW waste to energy (WTE) plant at the cost of Rs 260 crore in Bidadi in the next two years.
The KPCL clarified that the plant will have indigenous products and equipment.
Bidadi is 32 km from Bengaluru and is an industrial hub, where prominent units like Toyota Motors operate.
According to a note released by the KPCL, the plant would need 600 tonnes of segregated waste on a daily basis to produce power.
In a bid to dispose of 600 tonnes of segregated waste generated by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had directed the KPCL to come up with a project, a senior official said.
The letter of award for construction of the WTE plant has been awarded to Noida-based ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd, along with its consortium partner Hitachi Zosen India Pvt Ltd, which have the vast experience of setting up of over 900 WTE plants across the world.
"The same consortium is responsible for setting up a WTE plant in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, which has been running successfully for the last four years," an official said.
--IANS
nbh/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU