JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Augmenting Covid-19 helpline capacity, ambulance fleet, AAP govt tells HC
Business Standard

L-G overrules AAP govt's order to reserve hospitals for Delhi residents

The move may trigger a confrontation between the AAP dispensation and the LG office.

Topics
Coronavirus | AAP government | Delhi government

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

A health worker wearing protective gloves signs a swab sample vial at a Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport after the government allowed domestic flight services to resume, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease
On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites

Lt Governor Anil Baijal has overruled the AAP government's order to reserve Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites, news agency PTI reported.

The lieutenant governor is also the Chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

The move may trigger a confrontation between the AAP dispensation and the LG office.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: West Bengal, Mizoram extend lockdown amid rising cases

On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhi residents during the coronavirus crisis.

He had cited the report of a panel which stated that Delhi will need 15,000 beds by the end of June and if people of other states are allowed to get treatment, all beds here will be occupied within just three days.

The panel had been appointed by the Delhi government to guide it on healthcare infrastructure augmentation and overall preparedness of hospitals to battle Covid-19 in the national capital.
First Published: Mon, June 08 2020. 19:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU