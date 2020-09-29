Ladakh coronavirus update: UT records 49 fresh Covid-19 cases

Forty-nine more people have tested positive for in Ladakh, taking the number of confirmed cases in the union territory to 4,152, while 32 such patients were discharged after successful treatment, officials said on Tuesday.

There was no report of any COVID-related death during the past 24 hours, the officials added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the region stands at 1,030 -- 621 in Leh district and 409 in Kargil district, they said.

Out of the total positive reports received on Monday, 43 positive sample reports were received by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Leh and six positive sample reports were received by CMO Kargil, the officials said.

They said 32 patients were discharged by CMO Leh and three by CMO Kargil after they were cured of the infection, taking the total number of recovered patients in the UT till date to 3,064.

has recorded 58 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in March. While 34 patients died in Kargil, the rest 24 patients succumbed to the infection in Leh district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)