Odisha coronavirus update: 3,067 Covid cases, 15 fresh fatalities reported

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose



to 2,15,676 on Tuesday as 3,067 more people tested positive for the infection, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 828, a health official said.

As many as 1,809 new cases were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,258 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 555, followed by Cuttack (230) and Puri (178).

Three fresh fatalities each were reported in Balasore, Cuttack and Khurda, two in Puri and one each in Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Nabarangpur and Sundergarh districts, the official said.

now has 37,210 active cases, while 1,77,585 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have died due to other ailments so far, the official said.

The state has so far tested over 32 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 41,452 on Monday, he added.

