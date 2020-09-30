Ladakh reports 43 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally now stands at 4,195

-
Forty-three people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,195, while 43 more patients recovered from the disease, officials said on Wednesday.
The union territory did not report any death due to COVID-19 for the third day, the officials added.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh stood at 1,030 -- 637 in Leh district and 393 in Kargil district, they said.
Among the fresh cases, 39 were in Leh and four in Kargil, the officials said.
Among the recoveries, 23 patients were in Leh and 20 in Kargil.
The total number of recoveries reached 3,107, which is 74 per cent of the confirmed cases.
Ladakh has recorded 58 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in March. While 34 patients died in Kargil, the rest 24 succumbed to the infection in Leh district.
