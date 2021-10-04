Lakhimpur Kheri: SKM asks President Kovind to sack MoS Home Ajay Mishra

-
ALSO READ
CM Khattar inaugurates Haryana's first waste to energy project in Murthal
President Ram Nath Kovind turns 76; vice-president, PM greet him
Haryana farmers block highways after police lathicharge in Karnal
Narendra Tomar appeals to farmers to end stir on 7 months of agitation
President Kovind returns to Rashtrapati Bhavan after surgery at AIIMS
-
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding that Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra be sacked in connection with the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.
Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.
"Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni should be immediately dismissed from his post, and a case should be filed against him for inciting violence and spreading communal hatred. The Union minister's son, Ashish Mishra "Monu", and his fellow goons should be immediately booked under IPC section 302 (murder) and arrested immediately," the letter read.
The umbrella body of farmer unions also demanded an investigation of the incident by an SIT under the supervision of the Supreme Court.
It also demanded the sacking of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his alleged remarks against farmers.
On Sunday, Khattar talked about "tit for tat" during a meeting of the BJP's Kisan Morcha in Chandigarh when he told the gathering to form groups of 500 to 1,000 and be prepared to even go to jail.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU