Kapil Sibal demands judicial inquiry into Lakhimpur Kheri incident

-
ALSO READ
Water level of Sharda river rises following cloudbursts in Uttarakhand
Lakhimpur Kheri: SP President Akhilesh Yadav detained in Lucknow
My concern is to protect farmers from Covid-19 at Haryana border: Anil Vij
BSP chief Mayawati demands judicial probe in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
Eight dead in violence during farmers' protest in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri
-
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday demanded the setting up of a judicial inquiry headed by a sitting judge to probe the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
Speaking to ANI, Sibal said, "As a citizen, I think there should a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge. Before that, the Union Minister must be dismissed or suspended at least during the inquiry as the incident took place with respect to his convoy."
He also said that the inquiry should not be conducted by their own people who will defend these inquiries.
Reacting to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Sibal said, "This is the symbol of the arrogance of political party that is power. The ruling party is giving a message that they can do whatever they want and even run a car over those who are protesting."
He also said that the Prime Minister is elected from Uttar Pradesh and the home minister is responsible for the state of the affairs in the country.
"None of them has spoken and they will not speak because their intention is to send a message to the public that if you protest against us, we will run over you," Sibal alleged.
He also raised the concern about the treatment that Congress leaders received in Lakhimpur Kheri. Sibal said, "See the way they have treated Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda. They have the right to go there. I congratulate them for the step, but the way they are being treated shows the symbol of arrogance."
As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday.
Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.
However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.
MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU