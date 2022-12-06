Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Charges farmed against Ashish Mishra, 13 others

-
A court here on Tuesday framed charges against Ashish Mishra and 13 others in connection with the October 2021 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri's Tikunia in which four farmers were killed.
Ashish Mishra Monu, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, is the main accused in the case.
District government counsel (Criminal) Arvind Tripathi told PTI the court of additional district judge Sunil Kumar Verma fixed December 16 as the next date of hearing.
First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 15:36 IST
