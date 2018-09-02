Land deal case against Vadra, Hooda to be thoroughly investigated: Khattar

The case registered against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for alleged irregularities in land deals will be thoroughly investigated, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday.

Ruling out vendetta behind the case, Khattar said the BJP government has been fully committed to uproot corruption since the day it came to power.

"The FIR registered on Saturday (against Vadra and Hooda) will be thoroughly examined and investigated," Khattar told reporters in Gurgaon.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of Gurugram city bus service which will be operated by the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited.

The FIR against Vadra, Hooda and two companies -- DLF and Onkareshwar Properties -- has been registered at Kherki Daula police station in Gurgaon, Manesar Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar had said.

It was lodged after a complaint was received from one Surinder Sharma, a resident of Nuh.

The FIR said Vadra's Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd purchased 3.5 acre of land in Gurgaon's Sector 83 from Onkareshwar Properties at a price of Rs 75 million in 2008, when Hooda was the chief minister and also held the portfolio of Town and County Planning Department.

Later, Skylight Hospitality sold this land to realty major DLF for Rs 580 million, after procuring a commercial licence for the development of the colony with the influence of Hooda, Sharma alleged.

Responding to a question about the report of Justice S N Dhingra Commission, Khattar said it will be made public once the court allows it.

The one-man commission was set up by the Khattar-led BJP government in May 2015 to probe the grant of licences, including those to Vadra, for developing commercial colonies by the Department of Town and Country Planning in Gurgaon's Sector 83.