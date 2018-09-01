FIR against Robert Vadra, Bhupinder Singh Hooda over Gurgaon land deal

Former Haryana Chief Minister and leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law were booked Saturday by Haryana Police for alleged irregularities in land deals in Gurgaon.

An FIR against Hooda, Vadra, Director Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd and DLF, among others, has been registered at Kherki Daula police station in Gurgaon, Manesar Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar told PTI.

"We received a complaint today from one Surinder Sharma, resident of Nuh, in which he alleged irregularities in the land deals," he said.

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led government had set up a commission in 2015 to probe into the licences given by the earlier Hooda-led government for the development of housing colonies and commercial complexes in four Gurgaon villages.

