FIR against Robert Vadra, Bhupinder Singh Hooda over Gurgaon land deal

Targeting Vadra, the BJP had made the land deals during Congress regime a major poll issue in 2014

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra were booked Saturday by Haryana Police for alleged irregularities in land deals in Gurgaon.   

An FIR against Hooda, Vadra, Director Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd and DLF, among others, has been registered at Kherki Daula police station in Gurgaon, Manesar Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar told PTI.

"We received a complaint today from one Surinder Sharma, resident of Nuh, in which he alleged irregularities in the land deals," he said. 

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government had set up a commission in 2015 to probe into the licences given by the earlier Hooda-led Congress government for the development of housing colonies and commercial complexes in four Gurgaon villages.

The BJP had made the land deals during Congress regime a major poll issue in 2014, targeting Robert Vadra. 
First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 23:23 IST

