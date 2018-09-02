Where are ornaments given by 16th century king to Tirupati temple, asks CIC

Where are the ornaments donated by 16th century Vijayanagara ruler Sri to the Lord in Tirupati, the CIC has asked.

The (CIC) has posed this question to the Archaeological Survey of (ASI), the Culture Ministry, the government and the Devasthanams (TTD).

in a stern order also asked the Prime Minister's Office to make public the action contemplated by the to declare temples as monuments and to enforce an international obligation to protect the world heritage structures and ornaments.

The commission was hearing the plea of one BKSR who had sought to know from the Prime Minister's Office the action taken by the government on his representation for a declaration of TTD Temples as historical and as heritage monuments.

The query was transferred to various authorities but no satisfactory response was provided to who then approached the commission, highest appellate authority in the matters, seeking directions for disclosure in the matter.

During the hearing, he alleged TTD, a trust body, was not protecting the 1500-year-old structures in as it shelved a 2011 proposal to declare the temple and temples around as ancient monuments under the provisions of and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

Citing a report of of and Museums, in 2011, the pointed out a 20-member team had found that inscriptions engraved on the walls of the at Tirumala mention ornaments donated by Vijayanagara Sri

The report, however, says "no ornament" with the temple tallied with any of those donated by the king, noted.

"It is not a wild allegation of the appellant, but a major finding by the of the Ministry of Culture, which was not acted upon since 2011," he said.

Acharylu said the TTD had appointed a self-appraisal committee under former justices DP Wadhwa and Justice

The panel also noted the 'Tiruvabharanam' register, being maintained in since 1952, had no mention of any temple ornaments received from Vijayanagara Sri and concluded all the items were intact, he said.

"The report pointed out that there was no register for the ornaments in the temple before 1952, except the information of handing over the jewels by a in 1939," he noted.

He said it was not known whether all valuable ornaments were recorded in any document and what kind of system was followed to document all old and new valuable ornaments, he said.

The team had also recommended surprise verifications of ornaments and valuables by a special team and also by a team of 'archakas' of the main deity as others are not allowed to enter sanctum sanctorum, he said.

Acharyulu said the TTD had not published any action taken on the recommendations of the report.

While hearing the 2009 PIL, the High Court had wondered why the temple administration was reluctant to make a comprehensive inventory of the jewellery, he said.

The petitioner, Ayyangar, also alleged Veyi Kalla Mandapam (Thousand pillared 'Mandapam') in front of 'Mahadwaram' (main entrance of Lord Venkateswara Temple, Tirumala) built by 15th-century

Tirupati

was demolished by TTD in 2003 without any reason.

He claimed Mandapam was used to offer quiet space for pilgrims to sit, relax, and chant the name of the God in front of the Mahadwaram, read the inscriptions on the stone walls of temples and enjoy the sculptures on the pillars.

"He believed that if Tirmala temples been declared ancient monuments, TTD could not have dared to pull it down," Acharyulu sad.

He said TTD was answering questions earlier, but now refusing to respond, though part of endowment department of AP which is undoubtedly a public authority.

" Committee reports are not made public so far. Why? They recommended for 'transparent and foolproof system for the protection of jewels'. What is the response on this recommendation," he asked.

He said the and its Department of have a duty to protect monuments and ornaments of

"The ministry under the leadership of the PMO is expected to take all measures to ensure the protection of the national or world heritage coupled with the ancient like TTD," he said.

He said it is the duty of and Department of of to coordinate with the state bodies to know what exactly happened and assure the people that ancient monuments would be protected.

"The PMO needs to understand that it was not simple question of weeding out a representation of appellant, but taking up concrete measures for securing the monuments of glorious cultural past of reflected in Tirumala temples and diamond studded golden ornaments of olden times, without leaving it to the sweet will of political bosses of TTD," he said.