Tamil Nadu CM Stalin slams governor for returning anti-gambling bill
Three arrested in connection with attack on Left, Congress MPs in Tripura
Land-for-jobs scam: CBI summons Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning

The CBI has summoned Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to appear for questioning in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam on Saturday, officials said

Tejashwi Yadav | CBI | Bihar government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The CBI has summoned Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to appear for questioning in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam on Saturday, officials said.

Yadav was earlier called for questioning on March 4 but he had not appeared before the CBI sleuths, following which a fresh date was given for Saturday, they said.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was asked to appear for questioning on Saturday forenoon but he is yet to arrive at the headquarters of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here, they said.

The federal agency recently questioned RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi in Delhi and Patna respectively.

The case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates, the officials said.

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 10:44 IST

