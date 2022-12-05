Largest cargo aircraft Beluga lands at Hyderabad amid special arrangements

-
-
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here has witnessed the landing of one of the world's largest cargo aeroplane, Airbus Beluga.
A press release from the airport operator on Monday said the whale-shaped Beluga landed here on Sunday night and would take off today.
GMR Hyderabad International Airport made special arrangements for its landing, parking and take-off.
The Beluga is known for its ability to transport oversized air cargo, it said.
Earlier, the world's biggest cargo aircraft Antonov An-225 made its first landing here in May 2016.
The Hyderabad airport was chosen based on the infrastructure strength and technical parameters, the release added.
First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 20:45 IST
