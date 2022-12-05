JUST IN
'Serious issue': SC pulls up Punjab govt over sale of spurious liquor
India has emerged as a powerful country in world, says PM Modi at meeting
Bengal recruitment scam: 21k candidates recruited illegally, CBI to court
DMK files review petition against top court order upholding 10% EWS quota
DMK seeks review of EWS quota judgement, says it overrules Mandal verdict
PM Modi chairs key all-party meet to strategise upcoming G20 summit
Almost 79% migrants availed PDS at their home locations, says study
Odisha by-poll: Nearly 76% turnout recorded till 5 pm in Padampur assembly
Parliamentary panel report recommends 6-year term for RBI governor
India-EU Competition Week on digital resolutions starts on Monday
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Bengal recruitment scam: 21k candidates recruited illegally, CBI to court
'Serious issue': SC pulls up Punjab govt over sale of spurious liquor
Business Standard

India has emerged as a powerful country in world, says PM Modi at meeting

Inaugurating a two-day meeting of national office-bearers at BJP headquarters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India has emerged as a powerful country in the world

Topics
Narendra Modi | India | BJP

IANS  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
PM Modi

Inaugurating a two-day meeting of national office-bearers at BJP headquarters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India has emerged as a powerful country in the world.

The Prime Minister also talked about vibrant boarder villages, sneh milan to connect to these villages, booth empowerment and participation of every citizen in G20.

Briefing media about PM's closed-door meeting, BJP's National Vice-President Raman Singh said "PM Modi discussed various topics. PM discussed on vibrant border village. He said a sneh milan should be organised and for that a campaign be run to connect these villages culturally."

"Sneh milan ceremony will exchange cultural and social topics of a state, so that people of different states of India will get a chance to know about each other," said PM in his address at meeting.

Raman Singh further informed, "Booth empowerment will be discussed in the meeting. All the office-bearers will discuss and plan how to empower every booth."

Mentioning G20 event in his address PM said "India has emerged as a powerful country in the world. Participation of every citizen of India in G20 should be a message to the whole world."

Other topics were discussed in the meeting like Kashi Tamil sangam.

The officer-bearers will also deliberate on the strategies and preparations for the state Assembly elections next year and general elections 2024.

--IANS

dr/uk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 20:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU