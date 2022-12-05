India has emerged as a powerful country in world, says PM Modi at meeting

-
Inaugurating a two-day meeting of national office-bearers at BJP headquarters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India has emerged as a powerful country in the world.
The Prime Minister also talked about vibrant boarder villages, sneh milan to connect to these villages, booth empowerment and participation of every citizen in G20.
Briefing media about PM's closed-door meeting, BJP's National Vice-President Raman Singh said "PM Modi discussed various topics. PM discussed on vibrant border village. He said a sneh milan should be organised and for that a campaign be run to connect these villages culturally."
"Sneh milan ceremony will exchange cultural and social topics of a state, so that people of different states of India will get a chance to know about each other," said PM in his address at meeting.
Raman Singh further informed, "Booth empowerment will be discussed in the meeting. All the office-bearers will discuss and plan how to empower every booth."
Mentioning G20 event in his address PM said "India has emerged as a powerful country in the world. Participation of every citizen of India in G20 should be a message to the whole world."
Other topics were discussed in the meeting like Kashi Tamil sangam.
The officer-bearers will also deliberate on the strategies and preparations for the state Assembly elections next year and general elections 2024.
First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 20:13 IST
