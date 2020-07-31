JUST IN
New Education Policy 2020: All you need to know in 10 key points
Business Standard

In pics: Movies, gyms to gatherings, things you can & can't do in Unlock 3

The guidelines will come into effect from August 1, 2020

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Doing away with night curfew

In 'Unlock 3', government scrapped night curfew imposed in the country, starting 1 August.

Update for educational institutions

Schools, colleges, and coaching institutes will continue to remain shut at least till August 31.

An exception

The Ministry of Home Affairs had issued guidelines on July 21 for holding the celebrations by maintaining social distancing norms and keeping a check on the number of participants, at the Red Fort in the national capital, and in states and districts.

No for recreational sites

Theatres, bars, and places of congregation will also remain shut. Sources in the cinema industry said the government had assured to look at their plea sympathetically. They termed it media speculation that the government might allow cinemas to reopen with 25 per cent occupancy, and said they were not communicated about this.

Good news for fitness enthusiasts

Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5, 2020, while maintaining social distancing norms, the government said.

For containment zones

However, lockdown in containment zones will remain imposed till 31 August, 2020.  Within the perimeters of containment zones, strict social distancing and other norms of containing the spread of the virus shall be maintained and only essential activities will be allowed, MHA said in a statement. Activities taking place in red zones will be strictly monitored by the authorities.

Another hold on gatherings

All other large congregations, including political, social and cultural meetings, remain banned.


First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 11:09 IST

