Unlock 3.0: Religious places in Rajasthan to re-open from September 1
Operated over 2800 flights worldwide under Vande Bharat Mission: Air India

Under the fourth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission over 788,000 Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic have returned

ANI  |  General News 

Medics screen passengers after an Air India Express flight brought stranded Indian nationals from Abu Dhabi, UAE, as part of the repatriation exercise ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, at the airport in Kochi. Photo: PTI
Air India has operated more than 2800 flights and flown over 3 lakh passengers worldwide till now under the Vande Bharat Mission.

"Air India under Vande Bharat Mission Operated more than 2800 flights and flown more than 3 lakh, 80 thousand passengers worldwide till now," Air India said in a tweet on Thursday.

The fifth phase of the Government of India's 'Vande Bharat' mission, aimed at evacuating Indian nationals stranded in various foreign countries owing to restrictions on air travel, will begin early next month, August 1.

"Under Vande Bharat Mission, we have already brought back more than 2.5 lakh stranded Indians from 53 commies," Air India had earlier said in a statement.

Over 7.88 lakh Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic have returned under Vande Bharat Mission till July 22, Ministry of External Affairs had said.

The government started Vande Bharat Mission on May 7.

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 08:09 IST

