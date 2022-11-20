Latest LIVE: Amit Shah to hold rallies in Gujarat ahead of assembly polls

MCD polls: Top leaders to hold 14 roadshows across Delhi today

With elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) around the corner, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday will hold 14 roadshows across the national capital.

Each of these 14 roadshows will be led by 14 big leaders of the party in 14 different districts of Delhi on Sunday.

CBI files chargesheet in Rs 22,000 crore ABG Shipyard loan fraud case

The Centre Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet in Rs 22,000 crore loan fraud case against ABG Shipyard and 24 others including its CMD and other officials.

In its first chargesheet in the matter, the agency has mentioned that the accused bought real estates with the money across the country.