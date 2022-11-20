Latest LIVE: Amit Shah to hold rallies in Gujarat ahead of assembly polls

JUST IN

From Amit Shah's scheduled rally in Gujarat to BJP's roadshows across Delhi ahead of MCD polls, catch all the live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
MCD polls: Top BJP leaders to hold 14 roadshows across Delhi today

With elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) around the corner, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday will hold 14 roadshows across the national capital.

Each of these 14 roadshows will be led by 14 big leaders of the party in 14 different districts of Delhi on Sunday.

CBI files chargesheet in Rs 22,000 crore ABG Shipyard loan fraud case

The Centre Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet in Rs 22,000 crore loan fraud case against ABG Shipyard and 24 others including its CMD and other officials.

In its first chargesheet in the matter, the agency has mentioned that the accused bought real estates with the money across the country.

Amit Shah to hold two public meetings in Gujarat today ahead of polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold two public meetings in Tapi and Narmada districts of the state today ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections slated next month.

Shah will hold the public meetings in Nijhar village of Tapi and Dediapada town of Narmada on Sunday.

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 07:51 IST