Live news: Economy gathers steam as India braces for Omicron impact

Latest live news: Aviation regulator defers decision on resuming commercial international flights on Dec 15; Mamata Banerjee sees Opposition alliance without a seat for Congress.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Latest live news: Goods and services tax (GST) collection grew about 25 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.31 trillion in November, the second highest mop-up ever, giving experts confidence that receipts would surpass the Budget projections for 2021-22.
India's manufacturing activity grew at the fastest pace in 10 months in November, buoyed by a strong pick-up in demand, but higher inflationary pressure left factories worried about their future prospects, a private survey showed on Wednesday.

India's aviation regulator said on Wednesday it would announce the resumption of scheduled commercial international flights in "due course" instead of a planned restart on December 15 due to the global spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

"The situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders…,” said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in a notice posted on Twitter.

