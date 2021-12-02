- Vaccination is critical: Mysteries of omicron could take weeks to untangle
- ASHA workers, crucial to India's vaccination drive, threaten to walk out
- New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment project hits a hurdle in history
- Repeal of the three farm laws: For FPOs, it's back to square one
- PM Narendra Modi likely to meet several unicorn founders next week
Live news: Economy gathers steam as India braces for Omicron impact
Latest live news: Aviation regulator defers decision on resuming commercial international flights on Dec 15; Mamata Banerjee sees Opposition alliance without a seat for Congress.
India's manufacturing activity grew at the fastest pace in 10 months in November, buoyed by a strong pick-up in demand, but higher inflationary pressure left factories worried about their future prospects, a private survey showed on Wednesday.
India's aviation regulator said on Wednesday it would announce the resumption of scheduled commercial international flights in "due course" instead of a planned restart on December 15 due to the global spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
"The situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders…,” said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in a notice posted on Twitter.
