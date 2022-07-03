JUST IN

Latest Live news: PM Modi to address public meeting in Hyderabad today

Latest Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Hyderabad after the BJP's national executive will conclude.

Narendra Modi | Bharatiya Janata Party | Eknath Shinde

Latest Live news updates: The two-day National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Hyderabad will conclude on Sunday as the party leaders on Saturday discussed the upcoming state elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting on Sunday after the national executive will conclude. 

The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who were camping in Guwahati and then in Goa, returned to Mumbai on Saturday on the eve of a special two-day session of the state legislature which will see an election for the post of Assembly Speaker on Sunday, and a floor test of the newly sworn Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday. As many as 50 MLAs who support Shinde, including 39 rebel legislators of the Shiv Sena, on Saturday evening flew to Mumbai from Goa by a chartered flight. Shinde, who had flown to Goa in the morning, accompanied them back.

A mob outside Jaipur court attacked the four accused in the murder of a Udaipur tailor, who had reportedly extended support to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on social media over her controversial Prophet remark. The clothes of one of the four accused were torn, as agitated lawyers demanded capital punishment for them. Meanwhile, the Udaipur district administration on Saturday relaxed the curfew imposed in seven police station areas for four hours, however,  internet services remained suspended.





First Published: Sun, July 03 2022. 07:25 IST

