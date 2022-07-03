Latest Live news: PM Modi to address public meeting in Hyderabad today

Latest Live news updates: The two-day Executive meeting of the (BJP) in will conclude on Sunday as the party leaders on Saturday discussed the upcoming state elections. Prime Minister will address a public meeting on Sunday after the executive will conclude.

The rebel MLAs, who were camping in Guwahati and then in Goa, returned to Mumbai on Saturday on the eve of a special two-day session of the state legislature which will see an election for the post of Assembly Speaker on Sunday, and a floor test of the newly sworn Chief Minister on Monday. As many as 50 MLAs who support Shinde, including 39 rebel legislators of the Shiv Sena, on Saturday evening flew to Mumbai from Goa by a chartered flight. Shinde, who had flown to Goa in the morning, accompanied them back.

A mob outside Jaipur court attacked the four accused in the murder of a tailor, who had reportedly extended support to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on social media over her controversial Prophet remark. The clothes of one of the four accused were torn, as agitated lawyers demanded capital punishment for them. Meanwhile, the district administration on Saturday relaxed the curfew imposed in seven police station areas for four hours, however, internet services remained suspended.