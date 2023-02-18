Latest LIVE: Maharashtra Governor-designate Ramesh Bais to be sworn-in

Live news updates: President will embark on a two-day visit to starting Saturday. She will be departing from Delhi on February 18 and is scheduled to arrive at Madurai at 12 noon on the same day. On February 18, the President will grace the Mahashivartri celebrations, organised by the Isha Foundation at Coimbatore. On February 19, she will visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington and address the members of the 78th Staff Course. Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's two-day visit to Madurai, the security arrangements are being beefed up, state police sources earlier said.

Live news updates: President will embark on a two-day visit to starting Saturday. She will be departing from Delhi on February 18 and is scheduled to arrive at Madurai at 12 noon on the same day. On February 18, the President will grace the Mahashivartri celebrations, organised by the Isha Foundation at Coimbatore. On February 19, she will visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington and address the members of the 78th Staff Course. Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's two-day visit to Madurai, the security arrangements are being beefed up, state police sources earlier said.

A total of 1 billion Pink bus tickets for women have been issued till the end of January 2023 in the national capital, an official statement said on Friday. "In 2022, free travel for women via Pink tickets contributed to nearly 32 per cent of the total number of passengers travelling in a month," the statement said.

.com Inc would require employees to be in office at least three days a week from May 1, the e-commerce giant said on Friday. The Covid-19 pandemic had altered the workplace, with companies sending employees home to work remotely. Even as lockdowns eased around the world, a large population of employees remains remote or in a hybrid environment.

At least 5 militants and 4 people, including rangers and police personnel, were killed after the four-hour-long operation by the Law enforcement agencies in Pakistan's Karachi, weeks after the deadly attack in Peshawar's police line, Geo News reported. Among 5 militants, three of them blew themselves up while two were gunned down in the shootout that took place on Friday, officials confirmed.