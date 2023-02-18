JUST IN

Latest LIVE: Maharashtra Governor-designate Ramesh Bais to be sworn-in
Flight bringing Cheetahs to Kuno National Park takes off from South Africa
Top headlines: RBI to frame norms for GIFT, India loses 2.02 mn taxpayers
BJP-led govt took India from fragile-five to anti-fragile: PM Modi
CBI arrests 6 people in West Bengal SSC recruitment scam case: Officer
US to push debt relief, Ukraine aid at G20 finance meeting in India
UP chief secretary reviews progress of upcoming Noida International Airport
Odisha CM Patnaik lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,448 cr
Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra appointed as chief justice of Jharkhand HC
Foreign hand could be behind Karachi attack: Pakistan Interior Minister
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Refresh / Auto Refresh

Live

  New Updates refresh icon

Latest LIVE: Maharashtra Governor-designate Ramesh Bais to be sworn-in

Live news updates: Bombay High Court Acting Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala will swear-in the new Governor in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Topics
Amazon | Tamil Nadu | Droupadi Murmu

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Ramesh Bais
Bais, who was the Governor of Jharkhand, has been transferred to Maharashtra after former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari resigned to opt for retirement

Introduction

Live news updates: President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu starting Saturday. She will be departing from Delhi on February 18 and is scheduled to arrive at Madurai at 12 noon on the same day. On February 18, the President will grace the Mahashivartri celebrations, organised by the Isha Foundation at Coimbatore. On February 19, she will visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington and address the members of the 78th Staff Course. Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's two-day visit to Madurai, the security arrangements are being beefed up, state police sources earlier said.
READ MORE

Key Events