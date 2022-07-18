Latest news LIVE: India logs 16,935 new cases, 51 deaths in 24 hours

Nearly 4,800 MPs and will vote today to choose the 15th as the tenure of will end on July 24. National Democratic Alliance's and Opposition's joint candidate are the main candidates in the fray for the presidential poll. The polling will take place between 10 am and 5 pm in the Parliament and state legislative assemblies. The counting of votes will take place on July 21, Thursday, and the next President will swear in on July 25.

The of Parliament will begin today as the first day of the session will see voting for the presidential election. The central government will seek to push several legislations during the session as it will put 24 new bills for passage in the Parliament. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has listed the government's business for the session, which includes 14 pending bills and 24 new bills.