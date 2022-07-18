JUST IN

Latest news LIVE: India logs 16,935 new cases, 51 deaths in 24 hours

From presidential elections to coronavirus cases, the Monsoon session of the Parliament and the emergency in Sri Lanka, catch all the latest developments from across the globe here

New Delhi 
The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin today as the first day of the session will see voting for the presidential election. The central government will seek to push several legislations during the session as it will put 24 new bills for passage in the Parliament. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has listed the government's business for the session, which includes 14 pending bills and 24 new bills.

Nearly 4,800 MPs and MLAs will vote today to choose the 15th President of India as the tenure of Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24. National Democratic Alliance's Droupadi Murmu and Opposition's joint candidate Yashwant Sinha are the main candidates in the fray for the presidential poll. The polling will take place between 10 am and 5 pm in the Parliament and state legislative assemblies. The counting of votes will take place on July 21, Thursday, and the next President will swear in on July 25.
Sri Lanka's acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe today declared a state of emergency in the country with immediate effect, ahead of the July 20 election for the post of the president which fell vacant after Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation following the popular public uprising against him.

