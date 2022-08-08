Latest news LIVE: India logs 16,167 Covid cases, 41 deaths in 24 hrs

At least three people were killed on Morning morning after a stampede at Rajasthan's Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar during a monthly fair. A stampede-like situation occurred at the entrance door of Khatu Shyam temple at nearly 5 am on Monday, reports said. "The demise of three women is unfortunate. My condolences to the bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured devotees," CM said in a statement.

India on Monday registered 16,167 new Covid cases to take its tally to 44,161,899. With 41 new deaths, including 15 reconciled by Kerala, India's toll due to the pandemic has now reached 526,730. With 15,549 recoveries in the past 24 hours, India's tally of cured Covid cases has now reached 43,499,659. India on Sunday administered 3,475,330 Covid vaccine doses, taking the count of total vaccination to 2,065,654,741.

PM said on Sunday that states should develop a clear time-bound road map for the implementation of the Education Policy (NEP) and focus on promoting trade, tourism and technology. He also asked for collective action to increase collections. This was the first in-person NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting since 2019 and the PM interacted with chief ministers of states and lieutenant governors of Union Territories.

The US Senate on Sunday (local time) passed a sweeping $430 billion bill by Democrats that is intended to fight climate change, lower drug prices, and raise some corporate taxes. The bill is being seen as a major victory for President that Democrats hope will aid their chances in this year's midterm polls.