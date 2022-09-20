Latest news LIVE: World bids final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

Kings and queens, world leaders, and tearful mourners lining the streets and gathered around screens bid a final farewell to on Monday, as Britain's longest-serving monarch was laid to rest in a historic funeral ceremony conducted to military precision at a scale never seen before. The UK observed a two-minute silence in a poignant nationwide tribute at the conclusion of a majestic state funeral ceremony at Westminster Abbey here, attended by thousands and witnessed by millions on screens worldwide.

The oil ministry has sought a review of the two-and-a-half-month-old windfall profit tax on domestically produced saying it goes against the principle of fiscal stability provided in contracts for finding and producing oil. The ministry in the August 12 letter sought exemption for fields or blocks, which were bid out to companies under Production Sharing Contract (PSC) and Revenue Sharing Contract (RSC), from the new levy.

India purchased some of the nation’s most expensive liquefied natural gas shipments ever after vital Russian deliveries were canceled. Ltd. bought several LNG cargoes for delivery between October and November at more than double the price it paid around this time last year. The New Delhi-based company is struggling to replace supply from the former trading arm of Gazprom PJSC, which was nationalized by Germany earlier this year and is paying contractual fines rather than delivering fuel.