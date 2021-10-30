LIVE: Aryan Khan set to walk out of jail; bypolls underway in 3 LS seats

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: AMCs log highest-ever profit; no bail for Aryan Khan yet
Top headlines: Aryan Khan gets bail; dues to Air India put at Rs 600 crore
LIVE update: Aryan's case adjourned for tomorrow, no bail granted
LIVE: Modi says will discuss climate change, Covid-19 with G20 leaders
Even if you weren't Aryan Khan
-
Leaders of Group of 20 (G20) nations are set to meet in Rome, Italy today at the 16th gathering at the level of Heads of State and Government, to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Pope Francis today during his European visit, a Catholic Bishops' body in Kerala said.
Bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 29 assembly constituencies spread across 13 states and Dadra and Nagar Haveli are underway with many contests seen as prestige issue for parties hit by defections. Adequate security and Covid safety measures have been put in place for the electoral exercise.
In majority of the seats, the main fight will be between BJP and Congress candidates. The seats where Lok Sabha bye-elections will be held are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. Of the 29 assembly constituencies going to the bypolls, five are in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one seat each is in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana.
The counting of votes will take place on November 2.
In another news, Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is set to walk out of a Mumbai jail after nearly four weeks. The 23-year-old was granted bail on Thursday by the Bombay High Court in the drugs-on-cruise case but spent another night in jail as his bail papers missed the 5:30 pm deadline on Friday.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU