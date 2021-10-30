LIVE: Aryan Khan set to walk out of jail; bypolls underway in 3 LS seats

Leaders of Group of 20 (G20) nations are set to meet in Rome, Italy today at the 16th gathering at the level of Heads of State and Government, to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Pope Francis today during his European visit, a Catholic Bishops' body in Kerala said.

Bypolls to three seats and 29 assembly constituencies spread across 13 states and Dadra and Nagar Haveli are underway with many contests seen as prestige issue for parties hit by defections. Adequate security and Covid safety measures have been put in place for the electoral exercise.

In majority of the seats, the main fight will be between BJP and Congress candidates. The seats where bye-elections will be held are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. Of the 29 assembly constituencies going to the bypolls, five are in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one seat each is in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana.

The counting of votes will take place on November 2.

In another news, Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is set to walk out of a Mumbai jail after nearly four weeks. The 23-year-old was granted bail on Thursday by the Bombay High Court in the drugs-on-cruise case but spent another night in jail as his bail papers missed the 5:30 pm deadline on Friday.

