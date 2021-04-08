Latest news LIVE: New Zealand bans travellers from India over Covid surge

-
-
Routine walk-in OPD patient registrations, including specialty clinics at the AIIMS Hospital and all centres will be temporarily closed with effect from today, to minimise the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Supreme Court will today hear the pleas filed by Maharashtra government and its former home minister Anil Deshmukh who have challenged the Bombay High Court order directing a CBI probe into the allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission will resume conduct of stalled poll procedure to the Man Mandal Parishad and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC, ZPTC) in the state today.
A Delhi court will hear the bail plea of Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, accused of January 26 tractor rally violence, today.
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers today to discuss the Covid-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive.
The Supreme Court will pronounce order today on a plea seeking immediate release of detained Rohingya refugees in Jammu and direction to restrain the Centre from deporting them to Myanmar.
