LIVE: Budget Session begins today; Prez to address joint sitting of Houses

The of begins on Tuesday with the maiden address of President to the joint sitting of both Houses. Economic Survey will also be tabled in today. There will be a separate sitting of the Rajya Sabha for the transaction of government business, half an hour after the conclusion of the President's address.

in India is expected to come down from 6.8 per cent in the current fiscal year ending March 31 to 5 per cent the next fiscal, and then drop further to 4 per cent in 2024, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday. According to the World Economic Outlook update released by the on Tuesday, about 84 per cent of countries are expected to have lower headline (consumer price index) in 2023 than in 2022. Global is set to fall from 8.8 per cent in 2022 (annual average) to 6.6 per cent in 2023 and 4.3 per cent in 2024 -- above pre-pandemic (201719) levels of about 3.5 per cent, it said.



President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that France doesn't exclude sending fighter jets to Ukraine, but laid out multiple conditions before such a significant step might be taken. France has sent Ukraine air-defense systems, rocket launcher units, cannons and other military equipment and has pledged to send armored surveillance and combat vehicles, but has stopped short of sending battle tanks or heavier weaponry. Among those conditions: that providing such equipment would not lead to an escalation of tensions or be used to touch Russian soil, and that it wouldn't weaken the capacities of the French army," Macron said.



Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway on February 12, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was earlier scheduled to be inaugurated on February 4. "Change in the date. Now Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway on 12th February," tweeted Gadkari.

