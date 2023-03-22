LIVE: At least 9 dead as powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

An of 6.8 magnitudes shook parts of on Tuesday, killing nine people and injuring over 160 others, local media reported. The epicentre of the was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 180 kilometres, according to the Meteorological Department. tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, and other areas of the country. Strong tremors were also felt in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Kot Momin, Madh Ranjha, Chakwal, Kohat and in Gilgit-Baltistan areas, local media reported.

An of 6.8 magnitudes shook parts of on Tuesday, killing nine people and injuring over 160 others, local media reported. The epicentre of the was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 180 kilometres, according to the Meteorological Department. tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, and other areas of the country. Strong tremors were also felt in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Kot Momin, Madh Ranjha, Chakwal, Kohat and in Gilgit-Baltistan areas, local media reported.



The tally of H1N1 (swine flu) and H3N2 influenza infections reported in this year stands at 417 and 249, respectively, the state health department said on Tuesday. Presently 160 patients infected with flu viruses are being treated at various hospitals across the state, it said. So far this year has witnessed three deaths due to H1N1 and one death due to H3N1 virus infection, the report said.

Switzerland's government said Tuesday that it's ordering to temporarily suspend bonuses for employees after orchestrating a plan for the No. 2 Swiss bank to be taken over by rival UBS. The Swiss Department of Finance says federal law allows the government to set remuneration-related measures in cases involving Switzerland's biggest banks.

The Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday conducted a combing operation at gurdwaras, hotels and in areas on the Indo-Nepal border in Udham Singh Nagar district in search of radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his associates, who are on the run after the Punjab Police launched a crackdown against them. The police kept searching for these criminals across the district, City Superintendent of Police Manoj Katyal said here.