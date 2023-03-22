JUST IN

Lookout circular, non-bailable warrant issued against Amritpal Singh
Karnataka to provide drinking water to 464,000 houses in Vijayapura: CM
Himachal signs MoU with French Agency to improve drinking water, sanitation
Delhi LG launches plantation drive for restoration of Yamuna floodplains
Little impact of rain, hail on rabi crops: Narendra Singh Tomar
Central govt earns Rs 10.25 crore revenue from scrap disposal in Feb
Constitution does not preclude Centre from abolishing state tribunals: SC
Uttar Pradesh on track to becoming trillion-dollar economy: Govt
President Murmu greets citizens on eve of Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand
India 2nd most targeted by ransomware in Asia Pacific, Japan region in 2022
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Refresh / Auto Refresh

Live

  New Updates refresh icon

LIVE: At least 9 dead as powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

Catch all latest news updates from across the globe here

Topics
Earthquake | Pakistan  | Credit Suisse

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Earthquake, quake
Representative image by Shutterstock

Introduction

An earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes shook parts of Pakistan on Tuesday, killing nine people and injuring over 160 others, local media reported. The epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 180 kilometres, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. Earthquake tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, and other areas of the country. Strong tremors were also felt in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Kot Momin, Madh Ranjha, Chakwal, Kohat and in Gilgit-Baltistan areas, local media reported.
READ MORE

Key Events