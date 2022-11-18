Latest LIVE: PM to address global meet in Delhi on terror funding today

PM Modi to address global meet in Delhi on today

Prime Minister on Friday will deliver the inaugural address at the third 'No Money for Terror' (NMFT) Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing.

Mass resignations hit Twitter, 'temporarily shuts' offices

In yet another mayhem at Twitter, hundreds of employees have resigned ahead of the deadline given to them by to either agree to his "extremely hardcore" way of work or quit the company.

Several employees took to to announce their resignations ahead of the 5 p.m. Thursday deadline (US time) to meet Musk's new work criteria. had around 3,000 employees left after the massive layoffs when Musk sacked about half of its workforce after taking over the company.

COP27: No climate crisis if global per capita emissions were at India level

There would be no climate crisis if emissions of the entire world were at the same per capita level as India, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said at the ongoing UN climate summit in Egypt on Thursday.

Participating in a session on "Accelerating Resilient Infrastructure in Small Island Developing States" (SIDS) on the sidelines of COP27, Yadav said the Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) states clearly that the responsibility for warming is directly proportional to the contribution to cumulative emissions of carbon dioxide.

fires suspected long-range missile designed to hit US

fired a suspected long-range missile designed to strike the mainland US on Friday, its neighbours said, a day after the North resumed its testing activities in an apparent protest over US moves to solidify its alliances with South Korea and Japan.