Refresh / Auto Refresh
Latest news LIVE: Bollywood actor, director Satish Kaushik passes away
Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here
Topics Bollywood | Joe Biden | CongressBS Web Team |
Satish Kaushik (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Introduction
a class="storyTags" href="/topic/bollywood" target="_blank">Bollywood actor and director Satish Chandra Kaushik passed away, Anupam kher informs in a tweet. He was 67. "Actor Satish Kaushik passes away, "Actor Anupam Kher tweets along with a picture of both actors.
READ MORE
READ MORE
Bollywood actor and director Satish Chandra Kaushik passed away, Anupam kher informs in a tweet. He was 67. "Actor Satish Kaushik passes away, "Actor Anupam Kher tweets along with a picture of both actors.
READ LESS
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Minister Jagdeeshwar Reddy on Wednesday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party govt for targeting party MLC K Kavitha after she was summoned by ED on March 11 in Delhi liquor policy case.
Congress workers staged a protest outside a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Pune city on Wednesday and demanded that Adani group's financial affairs be probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and also a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday lambasted Republicans and said that they should be ashamed of supporting an effort by Fox News to play down the seriousness of the January 6, 2021 assault on Congress by a mob of Donald Trump supporters.
"More than 140 officers were injured on Jan 6. I've said before: How dare anyone diminish or deny the hell they went through?" Biden tweeted.
READ LESS