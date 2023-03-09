JUST IN

ISRO receives satellite NISAR, jointly developed by India and US
Latest news LIVE: Bollywood actor, director Satish Kaushik passes away
We will fulfill needs of women and middle class in our first Budget: Shinde
Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha to appear before ED on Mar 11
Excise policy case: BRS minister slams BJP; says Centre targeting KCR govt
Major fire breaks out at Puri shopping complex, over 100 people rescued
Congress workers stage protest in Pune, seek ED, JPC probe in Adani group
Bollywood actor, director Satish Kaushik passes away, tweets Anupam Kher
FTC intensifies probe into Twitter's privacy practices after mass layoffs
Gender equality will take 300 years to achieve, says UN chief
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Refresh / Auto Refresh

Live

  New Updates refresh icon

Latest news LIVE: Bollywood actor, director Satish Kaushik passes away

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

Topics
Bollywood | Joe Biden | Congress

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Satish Kaushik (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Satish Kaushik (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Introduction

a class="storyTags" href="/topic/bollywood" target="_blank">Bollywood actor and director Satish Chandra Kaushik passed away, Anupam kher informs in a tweet. He was 67. "Actor Satish Kaushik passes away, "Actor Anupam Kher tweets along with a picture of both actors.
READ MORE

Key Events