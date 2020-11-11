Latest news LIVE updates: SC to hear Arnab Goswami's bail plea today

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Alibaug Court to hear cops' plea on Arnab's judicial remand on Nov 9
Latest news LIVE: Modi-Biden will take Indo-US ties to next level, says BJP
Latest LIVE: Punjab CM appeals to farmer groups to lift rail blockade
LIVE news: CAA will be implemented; it is our commitment, says Amit Shah
Top headlines: Fiscal deficit soars 115%, Aarogya Setu app row, and more
-
The Supreme Court will today hear an interim bail plea of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in an 2018 case of alleged abetment to suicide of an interior designer.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a state-of-the-art office-cum-residential complex of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in Odisha's Cuttack today.
After results to the recently held Bihar Assembly elections showed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) -- Nitish Kumar's
Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party, and a few other regional parties -- defied all exit polls to retain power in the state -- the coalition is likely to discuss government formation today.
US President Donald Trump will visit Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, the White House said, in what would be the President’s first public appearance since the US presidential contest was called for his Democratic rival Joe Biden over the weekend.
The European Commission will today approve a contract for the supply of up to 300 million doses of the vaccine developed by German company BioNTech and Pfizer.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU