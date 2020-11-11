Latest news LIVE updates: SC to hear Arnab Goswami's bail plea today

The Supreme Court will today hear an interim bail plea of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief in an 2018 case of alleged abetment to suicide of an interior designer.

Prime Minister will inaugurate a state-of-the-art office-cum-residential complex of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in Odisha's Cuttack today.



After results to the recently held Bihar Assembly elections showed that the Democratic Alliance (NDA) -- Nitish Kumar's

Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party, and a few other regional parties -- defied all exit polls to retain power in the state -- the coalition is likely to discuss government formation today.



US President Donald Trump will visit Arlington Cemetery on Wednesday, the White House said, in what would be the President’s first public appearance since the US presidential contest was called for his Democratic rival Joe Biden over the weekend.



The European Commission will today approve a contract for the supply of up to 300 million doses of the vaccine developed by German company BioNTech and Pfizer.

