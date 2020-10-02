- Mamata Banerjee equates cremation of Hathras victim Sita's Agni Pariskas
- Huge demolition drive undertaken in south Delhi in 2 months: SDMC
- Latest news LIVE: Section 144 imposed around India Gate on Gandhi Jayanti
- Pak using death of 11 Pakistani Hindus to further anti-India agenda: MEA
- Bengaluru riots: BJP gives clean chit to police, demands ban on SDPI
- Food and beverage companies see red over FSSAI roadblocks near schools
- Assam flood situation improves marginally; widespread rains in Odisha
- Groundwork for new Parliament building begins; to be completed in 22 months
- Govt to execute communication network project for Army in forward areas
- Delhi Metro appeals to commuters to stagger travel; cites high occupancy
A protest meet was planned at India Gate today for the 20-year-old from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, who was gang raped and brutally murdered. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Large gathering are banned today in and around India Gate in central Delhi. However, a total of 100 people can be at Jantar Mantar, 3 km from India Gate, if they have permission of the "competent authority". "No gathering is permissible around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPC," the Delhi Police tweeted.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the 'VAIBHAV Summit' -- a platform which brings together overseas and resident Indian researchers and academicians. The aim of the summit is to bring Indian-origin luminaries in academic institutes and research organisations across the world and resident counterparts on a single platform to debate collaboration mechanisms for strengthening academic and science and technology (S&T) base in India for global development, according to a Prime Minister's Office statement.
Farmers' organisations have announced a 'Bharat Bandh' today against the Farm Bills, which have been passed by Parliament. They have also decided to converge at the memorial of Lal Bahadur Shastri in Delhi to register their protest.
Claiming that there have been no updates from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the late actor's friends -- Ganesh Hiwaker and Ankit Acharya -- announced that they were going on a hunger strike from today to demand justice in the matter.
Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Yesso Naik will inaugurate a naturopathy hospital at a tribal hamlet in Maharashtra on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti today.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
