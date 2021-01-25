LIVE: Shah, Nadda to attend golden jubilee of Himachal Statehood Day today

Latest live updates: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will today launch the electronic version of the voter identity card which can be downloaded on a mobile phone or a personal computer.

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to submit by Monday the medical report of Partho Dasgupta, former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO arrested in the television rating points (TRP) rigging scam.

Stove Kraft Ltd, manufacturer of kitchen appliances has fixed a price band of Rs 384-385 a share for its initial public offer, which will open for subscription today.

Prime Minister will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees via video conferencing today.

Union Home Minister and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda will attend the golden jubilee function of Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day at the Ridge ground today.

US House Speaker plans to send the article of impeachment against to the Senate today, launching the start of the former president's trial on a chdonaldarge of incitement of insurrection over the deadly Capitol riot.

Stay tuned for the latest of the day.